Montreal's Greek community rallies to support victims of 'a real Greek tragedy'

As stories of death and devastation in the aftermath of deadly wildfires in Greece make their way to friends and family in Montreal, one thing is clear to Paris Petrou: the tragedy has spared no one.

"From the stories that we get, there is a real Greek tragedy [on] every block, in every neighbourhood," said Petrou, director of public relations at the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal.

At least 87 people have died countrywide since the massive wildfires began earlier this month.

Petrou has a friend with a home on a hillside in Mati, a small, seaside village about 30 kilometres east of Athens that has suffered some of the most extensive damage after homes, cars and entire neighbourhoods were engulfed in flames.

​

Petrou's friend's home burned down and that friend's neighbour, an elderly woman, was killed alongside two of her grandchildren as they tried to escape.

"Tragically, [they] didn't make it on their way to the beach," he told CBC Montreal's Homerun earlier this week.

Fundraiser to support the victims

Petrou isn't the only member of Montreal's Greek community to be touched by the events in Greece — a reality that has pushed Greek Montrealers to rally together to support the victims.

"We all have friends and relatives there, and we're hearing stories that are real tragedies," he said.

On Sunday afternoon, the community will host a benefit concert at the Hellenic Community Centre in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Local Greek artists will perform, and there will be food and drinks. All of the proceeds raised at the event will go back to Greece, Petrou said.

An aerial view shows a burnt area following the wildfire in the coastal village of Mati, near Athens, on July 26. (Savvas Karmaniolas/AFP/Getty Images)

The idea came together last week. The concert is being organized by the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal, the Hellenic Congress of Quebec, and the Magic Mission Committee, which raises money for Greek institutions.

"We have more than 50 [volunteers] at this time working on this project," said Petrou.

"They love the idea and, you know, as they have their own families and friends affected in Greece, they're all willing to help," he said.

"I'm sure it's going to be a great success. We're very optimistic."

The concert starts at 1 p.m. at the Hellenic Community Centre, 5757 Wilderton Avenue. Tickets are $30. For more information, or to make an online donation to help wildfire victims, visit the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal's website, here.