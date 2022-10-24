Montreal strikes $50M deal with Hydro-Québec to protect green space in city's east end

Montreal has teamed up with Hydro-Québec to preserve a small patch of undeveloped land in the city's east end that, despite being surrounded by roadways, train tracks and industrial development, has managed to support a thriving ecosystem.

It's a green space that concerned neighbours have fought for years to protect and now they may finally be getting their wish, as plans to develop an electrical substation on the site have been shifted to a different spot and the city is buying the forest, known as the Boisé Steinberg, so that it can be preserved.

The announcement was described as a victory in a post by the Boisé Steinberg's Facebook page. The page is managed by neighbours who are dedicated to protecting the green space.

"One-third of the woods will be protected from the planned destruction. Congratulations to the trailblazing activists," the post says. "This is the victory you deserve!"

However, the group says, the fight isn't over yet. The site needs better access and there's still concern that the province will turn a portion of it into a roadway.

Boisé Steinberg, which translates as Steinberg forest, is located south of Hochelaga Street. Hydro-Québec will build a substation just north of Hochelaga Street. (CBC)

The land is just south of Hochelaga Street, near Assomption Boulevard. It's bordered by rail lines to the west and south. Between the eastern edge of the green space and Dickson Street, there are industrial buildings and parking lots.

The green space made headlines in the spring of 2021 when a homeless encampment sprang up there and its residents were ultimately evicted .

Land offers 'incredible healing,' resident says

The land is also used by residents, turning the undeveloped space into an unofficial park of sorts.

Anaïs Houde, a resident of the neighbourhood, said "we like to walk there with our dog, with our children. We have picnics."

She is pleased to know the wooded area will be protected as it offers her "incredible healing." There are trails cutting through the green space and even handmade signs posted, giving visitors directions to different sectors.

Monday's announcement was good news for those who have long fought to protect the green space, but local advocates remain concerned about the possible extension of Assomption Boulevard. (John Ngala/CBC)

Hydro-Québec's vice-president of sustainable development, Julie Boucher, said on Monday that the land's preservation is possible thanks to an agreement in principle that was made between the owner of the land just north of Hochelaga Street.

The new substation will be built there instead of the Boisé Steinberg. It was purchased for $50 million, with the Crown corporation splitting the cost with the city of Montreal 50/50.

City teams up with Crown corporation

In exchange for the deal, the city will become the owner of the portion of the land to the south.

The Boisé Steinberg will be ceded to municipal authorities by Hydro-Québec for approximately $7 million, said Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough mayor Pierre Lessard-Blais.

He said the goal is to conserve the land.

"We will seize every opportunity to preserve nature and public access to quality spaces for citizens," said Lessard-Blais in a statement.

For Hydro-Québec, the substation will ultimately cost more but "we think it's a better project. It makes more sense for the community. It's a better project for the environment," said Boucher.

The Boisé Steinberg, or Steinberg forest in English, is a popular green space in Montreal's east end even though it's not officially a park yet. ( John Ngala/CBC)

According to Marie-Andrée Mauger, responsible for the environment on the city's executive committee, the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tree canopy index is only 19 per cent, lower than the city average of 24 per cent.

"This preserved green space, which was ardently desired by the local population, will improve the quality of life of the sector by creating a zone of harmonious co-habitation between the residential district and the industries," she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the new electrical substation should be up and running by 2028 if all goes as planned. The provincially owned utility said this substation development is essential to Montreal's east end.

The government of Quebec has made the extension of Assomption Boulevard through the Boisé Steinberg a priority as it would ensure better fluidity for trucks entering the Port of Montreal.

Such a project would destroy a substantial portion of the forest to the east, but city officials did not elaborate on that potential road expansion Monday.

The Boisé Steinberg Facebook group says the next step is to ensure that the road extension project doesn't get off the ground and the forest remains protected from such development.