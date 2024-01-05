Community raises even more money for charity in Montreal's South Shore after theft

Herman Champagne was so frustrated when he learned that the charity he volunteered for over the holidays was the target of a theft shortly after Christmas, he decided to do something about it.

"To see a person stealing from poor people, for me, that was not making any sense," he said.

He put out a call on social media and within six hours, over 25 people offered to volunteer their time and make up some of the stolen goods through a food drive Wednesday.

Overnight on Dec. 27, nearly $15,000 worth of products and foodstuff were stolen from the Grande Guignolée des médias de la Rive-Sud 's (GGMRS) warehouse in Saint-Lambert, Que. Residents came out with donations over the weekend and helped the charity replenish its stock.

Champagne says Wednesday's food drive which continued on Thursday brought in even more money than what the charity had initially lost. Stationed on four street corners, Champagne thought they could raise $10,000 if they were lucky.

"We have been able in two days to [raise] over $67,000," he said. "So, it's a home run that we achieved."

Champagne and the team of volunteers also collected enough food donations to fill 50 boxes — the number of boxes targeted during the theft.

The GGMRS supports 23 organizations on Montreal's South Shore, including the Comité d'entraide de Saint-Lambert, where Champagne is a volunteer.

That organization supports 100 families each year, most of them newcomers, by helping them move and adjust to life in Saint-Lambert. Champagne says donations received through the GGMRS account for 30 per cent of the charity's annual budget.

"The impact is huge for us and humbly I would say the impact is huge for those people [we help]," he said.

He says all the volunteers are happy of this week's achievements and that donations are still coming in. He's hoping people will continue to contribute to those in need.