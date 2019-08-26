Granby Zoo celebrates birth of 2 jaguar cubs

Quebec's Granby Zoo has welcomed two baby jaguars into the world this month. The little felines will be available for the public to see this fall.

For now, their mother, a 7-year-old named Taiama, will be taking care of her fluffy babies in private, the zoo said on Sunday. The cubs were born on Aug. 6.

Taiama had already given birth to two other cubs, and each is cause for celebration because the world's jaguar population has been steadily declining, the zoo says, citing the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Wild jaguar populations are threatened by habitat loss, hunting and the illegal trade of body parts.

Jaguars fall under the Species Survival Plan which was developed nearly four decades ago by the American Association of Zoos and Aquariums to help ensure the survival of certain species in captivity — most of which are threatened or endangered.

Accredited facilities such as the Granby Zoo are committed to breeding animals like the jaguar that have been listed under the plan.

"Therefore, each birth is a victory for the species with precarious status (x2 in this case)!," the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

In June 2018, the zoo successfully delivered an endangered leopard by cesarean birth. The zoo is located about 70 kilometres east of Montreal in Granby, Que.