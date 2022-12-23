This baby monkey needs a name, can you help?

A tiny monkey born at Quebec's Granby Zoo has already lived through a lot: leg fractures, a dislocated hip and an amputation. Now that she is on the mend, zoo officials think it's time for her to have a name, and they want you to help.

Born just three months ago, the callimico monkey had to have her leg amputated when she was only a few weeks old due to injuries that were impossible to treat without serious risk of infection.

The little monkey's injuries were presumably from a bad fall, said the zoo.

"Today she is doing very well, so we are very, very happy with the result," said Karl Fournier, the director of animal care at the Granby Zoo.

Fournier says the monkey's misadventure won't prevent her from being as agile and playful as her cohorts.

"The first day [after the amputation], we saw that when she was clinging to the parents' backs, it seemed a little more difficult, so we were very concerned," said Fournier.

"After two days, a technician saw her let go of a parent's back and do acrobatics, suspending herself with her tail, her legs and head in the air... Since then, it's incredible to see that for her, everything seems normal."

Inspired by the story of the little monkey, the zoo decided to ask the public to help find her a name.

Of the name ideas so far, the Zoo technicians selected three options, "Nayati", "Vida" and "Bella". Quebecers are invited to vote for their favorite name in an online poll until Dec. 25.

"We are currently coming out of COP15 on biodiversity," said Fournier.

"More than ever, it is important to act to protect species. As it is a vulnerable species, it's a great story. It's been a link, because it shows how species can need the help of humans for their care. We thought it was important, instead of naming it ourselves, to ask people to find a name for a story that ends so well."