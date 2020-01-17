Granby Zoo campaign raises $100K for Australian fire relief
Funds will help cover emergency care for animals affected by the disaster
A campaign by the Granby Zoo Foundation to raise funds for Australian wildlife affected by devastating bushfires far exceeded its goal in just one week.
The foundation will donate $100,000 to the cause. It raised its original target of $10,000 just hours after the campaign launched last week.
The proceeds will go to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, an emergency fund set up by a group of three Australian zoos in the state of Victoria.
The donations will help cover emergency veterinary care for animals affected by the fires, as well as long-term recovery of Australian wildlife.
Australia has been fighting bushfires since September. At least 29 people and millions of animals have been killed in the flames, more than 2,500 homes destroyed and an area roughly a third the size of Germany completely razed.
Watch video of three recently rescued koalas:
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.