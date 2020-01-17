Granby Zoo campaign raises $100K for Australian fire relief

A campaign by the Granby Zoo Foundation to raise funds for Australian wildlife affected by devastating bushfires far exceeded its goal in just one week.

The foundation will donate $100,000 to the cause. It raised its original target of $10,000 just hours after the campaign launched last week.

The proceeds will go to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, an emergency fund set up by a group of three Australian zoos in the state of Victoria.

The donations will help cover emergency veterinary care for animals affected by the fires, as well as long-term recovery of Australian wildlife.

Australia has been fighting bushfires since September. At least 29 people and millions of animals have been killed in the flames, more than 2,500 homes destroyed and an area roughly a third the size of Germany completely razed.

Watch video of three recently rescued koalas: