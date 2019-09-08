Federal government funds $3M updates to Granby Zoo

Granby Zoo has received nearly $3 million in federal government funding to improve its facilities.

The zoo, about 80 kilometres east of Montreal, will use much of the $2.9 million to build a year-round hippopotamus sanctuary. The space will be enlarged to better conform to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' animal welfare regulations.

"One way to achieve animal welfare is by creating larger habitats for animals. The other thing we're doing is mixing species," said Hélène Plamondon, marketing director for Granby Zoo.

Once the work is over, visitors will be able to get closer to the hippopotami. In the current zoo, visitors can see the animals through a large window that faces the pool of water where the hippos live.

"With the expansion of the current building and the modification of the roof, it will now be possible for visitors to ... have a proximity to the species by providing secure access directly to the animals' habitat," a news release from Granby Zoo said.

The zoo will also be acquiring some new faces with the funding. It will be adding dholes — wild dogs from Asia — as well as serows, from the goat family. Both will live in the zoo's Asian pavillion, along with cranes from Japan.

Overall, the updates to the zoo will cost an estimated $5.8 million.

The $2.9 million come from Economic Development Canada, under the framework of the Quebec economic development plan for tourist infrastructure.