Report into death of Granby girl finds 'gaps at every level' of youth protection system

A report by Quebec's Human and Youth Rights Commission states there were shortcomings at "every stage of the clinical and legal processes" that were supposed to protect a seven-year-old Granby girl who died in April, 2019.

The girl died in hospital a day after she was found in critical condition in her father's home.

Hundreds of Quebecers attended the funeral for the girl, who was being followed by youth protection.

The commission's report makes recommendations to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Families and the Ministry of Higher Education.

The recommendations include better training for early childhood educators on the Youth Protection Act, and a review by the Ministry of Health and Social Services into the working conditions of youth protection workers in order to improve staff recruitment and retention.

"Children should not be victims of breaks in services and repeated changes of case workers," stated Suzanne Arpin, vice-president of the commission, in the report. "Children deserve to be known by the people who need to protect them, and to establish a quality counselling relationship with them."

When the death of the girl in Granby got widespread attention from Quebecers, the province implemented a special commission on youth protection, led by Régine Laurent. It is expected to submit its report by the end of November.