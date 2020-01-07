Granby man arrested after allegedly inciting hate online

A 38-year-old man in Granby was arrested at his home on Monday for making threats against minority groups online.

He is expected to be charged with inciting hate Tuesday.

Granby police are not revealing his identity. They say he was not previously known to them.

The man was subject to public backlash after a blog post by a local CEGEP professor on Sunday identified him as a "neo-Nazi in Granby with terrorist fantasies."

The professor posted screen captures from a Russian social media site, where the suspect allegedly posted a photo advocating white Aryan supremacy, as well as hate speech against Muslims, Jews, black people and homosexuals.

Other posts appear to pay tribute to Marc Lepine, Alexandre Bissonnette and other mass killers.

Some of the posts date as far back as 2017.

After being outed, the man posted on the Russian social media site, saying he was a victim of a slander campaign and had a right to use his freedom of speech.

Police say more charges could be laid when he appears in court.