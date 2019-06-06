Father, stepmother accused in death of Granby girl will go straight to trial

The father and stepmother accused in the death of a seven-year-old Granby girl have both waived their right to a preliminary hearing.

They made a brief appearance at the Granby courthouse this morning.

The father is charged with negligence causing death, child abandonment and with having failed to provide the necessities of life.

The stepmother is charged with second degree murder and confinement.

The couple's identities are subject to a publication ban to protect the child's identity.

The Crown says each trial could last about six weeks. Dates for those hearings have not yet been set.

The girl died in hospital a day after being found in critical condition at home last April.

Her case had been followed by the local youth protection agency, and led to an inquiry into the province's youth protection system.