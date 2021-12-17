Quebec woman sentenced to serve at least 13 years in death of Granby girl

A Quebec woman has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 13 years after being convicted of second-degree murder and forcible confinement in the death of her seven-year-old stepdaughter in Granby, Que.

The 38-year-old woman was convicted last week in connection with the death of the child in the spring of 2019 — a death that sent shock waves through the province, sparking public outcry and prompting an inquiry into Quebec's youth protection system.

It took the jury only five hours to come to its verdict after a trial that lasted more about a month and a half.

The trial was held in Trois-Rivières, 140 kilometres north of Granby, at the request of the defence.

A conviction for second-degree murder automatically carries a life sentence with no possibility of parole for at least 10 years.

The victim's grandmother was calling for an exemplary sentence of at least 25 years before any possibility of parole.

The victim's father pleaded guilty on Monday to the charge of forcible confinement.

Names in this case are being withheld due to a publication ban.