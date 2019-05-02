Coroner's inquest launched into Granby girl's death, youth protection head suspended

A public coroner's inquest will be conducted into the death of a seven-year-old Granby girl.

Alain Trudel, the director of youth protection for the Eastern Townships, which covers Granby, has also been suspended, the province announced Thursday.

Local police found the girl in critical condition at a home in Granby on Monday. She was taken to hospital, where she was in a coma until she died on Tuesday.

Her father, 30, has been charged with forcible confinement, and her stepmother, 35, has been charged with forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

They are expected back in court Thursday and may face more charges now that the girl has died.

Lionel Carmant, Quebec's minister in charge of youth protection, has already asked for an investigation by the local health authority and the province's Human Rights Commission.

The child had a file with the province's youth protection system and had intervened in her case as recently as April, Carmant said.