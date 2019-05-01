After Granby girl's death, Quebec government considers inquiry into youth protection system

Quebec's minister in charge of youth protection says he is outraged by what he knows about the death of a 7-year-old girl in Granby, Que.

Lionel Carmant told reporters he is still looking into the circumstances around the girl's death, but an inquiry into the province's youth protection system is a possibility.

"We are going to make every effort to make sure this doesn't happen again," he said.

The girl died in hospital Tuesday. Her father has been charged with forcible confinement and her stepmother has been charged with forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

They may face more charges now that the girl has died.

Carmant said there are "clearly" cracks in the youth protection system, and he wants to look into whether waiting lists in the area played a role in what he called a tragic story.

Premier François Legault echoed Carmant's comments, saying he is troubled by the girl's death, but it's too early to know what form an inquiry would take, if one is launched.

When asked whether the system had failed the girl, he said, "We don't know at this point what failed, if it failed, but we need to know."

Makeshift memorial

Neighbours are dropping off flowers and stuffed animals outside the home where the girl lived.

The girl's 30-year-old father and the 35-year-old stepmother are expected back in court in Granby on Thursday.

Local police found the girl in critical condition at a home in Granby, about 80 kilometres southeast of Montreal, on Monday.

She was taken to hospital, where she was in a coma until she died Tuesday.

Quebec provincial police have taken over the criminal investigation into the girl's death.

Radio-Canada learned that the girl attended a Granby elementary school until she was recently pulled out to be home-schooled.