Provincial government to build 8 new schools, expand 8 others in Montreal

Students at three french-language service centres will soon have access to more spacious classrooms and new school facilities, the minister responsible for Montreal, Chantal Rouleau, announced Thursday morning.

The provincial government has set aside nearly $364 million to build eight Montreal schools and to expand eight others.

It has also allocated an additional $442 million to renovate several schools on the island.

"In Montreal, what we want is better schools with better classrooms for our youth, as we want everywhere in Quebec," said Rouleau, who is also the minister responsible for Montreal .

"We want students to be motivated to go to school and we want them to feel safe and enjoy going to school."

The 16 projects are part of the school infrastructure plans Education Minister Jean-François Roberge had already announced earlier this year.

As Roberge revealed last February, the new schools constructed will incorporate more wood and aluminum structures, as well as more windows, green spaces and larger common areas for students.

Rouleau said the pandemic has not affected the budget for the plans in any way.

Several schools under the Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île, Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys and the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal will be receiving a variety of upgrades including larger gymnasiums, more windows and additional classrooms.

The schools undergoing renovations include l'Académie de Roberval in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, Jacques-Rousseau in Longueuil and École des Berges-de-Lachine in Lachine, among others.

Rouleau said the service centres are still in the process of acquiring land on which to build the new schools, and, for now, there is no estimate on how long the project could take.