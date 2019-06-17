Montreal's Gouin Boulevard East crowned as worst road in Quebec, again

It's bumpy. It's cracked. It's potholed, rough and hastily patched in places — and it's not getting any better.

A stretch of Montreal's Gouin Boulevard East is once again on top of CAA-Québec's list of the 10 worst roads in the province.

The east-west route has made the list since at least 2016, when it placed sixth. In 2017, voters bumped it up to position three. Last year, it took the top spot.

This year, some 21,000 Quebec motorists, cyclists and pedestrians cast their votes between April 24 and May 24.

That's a record number of voters participating, CAA-Québec says. For example, only 10,000 people participated in 2017.

Gouin Boulevard, east and west, runs fifty kilometres from Senneville in the west to Pointe-aux-Trembles in the east, making it the longest stretch of road on the island.

The easterly portion, which begins at St-Laurent Boulevard in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, is in worse shape than the western section.

CAA-Québec to follow up survey

The other nine worst roads in Quebec are, in order:

Montée du Bois-Franc in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard.



Craig Road in Lévis.



Newton Street in Boucherville.



Grand-Héron Boulevard in Saint-Jérôme.



Highway 389 in Northern Quebec.



Traverse de Laval in Lac-Beauport.



Cadieux Road in L'Ange-Gardien.



Saint-Henri Road in Mascouche.



Saint-Martin Road in Saguenay.

CAA-Québec says the Ministry of Transport and all the municipalities on the list have been given the results and will be asked in a few months if the roads have been repaired.

While each of the listed routes deserves its place in the top 10, dozens more were identified as being in terrible condition, CAA-Québec says.

In 2018, Montreal announced Gouin Boulevard East will finally get repaved, but that project has yet to start. (Radio-Canada)

CAA-Québec says it will be contacting municipal and provincial authorities in those regions as well, asking for a commitment to repair them and then checking back later to see if anything has been done.

"To all those who have taken the trouble to participate, I assure you that your voice has been heard," says CAA-Québec spokesperson Sophie Gagnon in a statement.

"CAA-Québec will carry your message, and this record participation makes our intervention all the more legitimate and motivating."