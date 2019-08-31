Second World War veteran Gordon Bruce Okill Stuart dies at age 98

Gordon Bruce Okill Stuart, a celebrated veteran of the Second World War, died Wednesday. He was 98 years old.

Stuart was born in Montreal on March 10, 1921, and lived in Saint-Lambert, Que. on Montreal's South Shore.

He landed on Juno Beach on D-Day, a major turning point in the war as the Allies invaded Nazi-occupied France.

He was a bombardier with the artillery branch of the Canadian Armed Forces.

"At six o'clock on D-Day, we were told it's time to get ready. Shortly after I looked out and saw more ships than I ever thought existed. It seemed like one could walk back across the Channel hopping from vessel to vessel just like low water in a salmon stream. I saw floating tanks, many of which capsized in the rough seas," Stuart told CBC News in a 2016 interview.

Okill Stewart with men from his regiment at Hell's Corner in Caen, France, July 1944. (Okill Stewart)

"Our landing craft hit a mine in six feet of water and sank. The front ramp was blown off. There were six vehicles on board: the first vehicle off was an infantry Bren gun carrier of the Queen's Own Rifles Regiment that we were supporting. The Bren gun carrier got about 25 feet off the landing craft and it hit a mine."

Stuart remained active as a veteran, attending war memorial ceremonies and serving as president of his regimental association. He told CBC News he was president up until the association disbanded, when he was the only member still living.

In 2012, Stuart received the Governor General's Caring Canadian Award.

"He was an amazing man and family friend," Cathy Elliott said by email, who grew up knowing Stuart in Saint-Lambert.