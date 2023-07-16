2 in critical condition after gondola drops in Mont-Tremblant

Two people are in critical condition after an accident involving a gondola and "construction machinery" in Mont-Tremblant's resort village, according to provincial police.

Emergency services were called at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release.

According to preliminary information from the SQ, the gondola was carrying two people when it collapsed.

Police are at the scene investigating the incident.

The Tremblant Village Association declined to comment on the incident or its impact on today's activities related to the blues music festival it is hosting, saying "the situation is still evolving."