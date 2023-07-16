Mont-Tremblant gondola incident that killed man was caused by drilling rig

One person was killed and another seriously injured after they were thrown from a gondola at Mont-Tremblant, Que., that was struck by construction equipment.

Quebec provincial police say the accident that killed a man and injured a woman at Mont-Tremblant's resort village, around 105 kilometres northwest of Montreal, was caused by a drilling rig.

Police do not know why the drilling rig was in operation or why it was working under the gondola said Éric Cadotte, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). The SQ said it is not ruling out criminal negligence.

"It was pretty bad. The gondola that was struck, there's a part of the gondola that was ripped off and the people had no chance at all, they just fell on the ground at several meters, hitting hard on the ground," said Cadotte.

"The impact was very brutal.... Why was the drilling machine there and working under gondolas on a Sunday?"

The man who died and the woman who was critically injured were both in their 50s and from Ontario. The woman is still fighting for her life in hospital, said Cadotte.

The SQ said an investigation is ongoing and it will speak to witnessess, the drilling rig's operator and workers at the resort.