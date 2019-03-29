Go on a culinary adventure with All in a Weekend's Sonali Karnick

Get out your spatulas, invite some friends over and get ready to cook up a storm, because CBC Montreal's All In A Weekend Cookbook Club is back with three new books.

Taking into consideration recommendations from the new Canada Food Guide, the club will be focusing on plant-based foods and home cooking.

But focusing on the veggies doesn't mean foodies need to give up flavour.

"Gone are the days of boring and uninspired vegetarian or vegan [food]," says CBC book columnist Jonathan Cheung, who is the owner of Appetite for Books, a chef and cooking instructor.

"There's much more variety of flavours and textures that you can play with."

Here are the three books that we'll be looking at this year:

The Plant-Based Foodie: Vancouver, by Brad Hill and Richard Dagenais

This book, by Vancouver-based authors Brad Hill and Richard Dagenais includes drool-worthy foods like spanakopita using cashew cream and nutritional yeast.

The book compiles some of the best all-plant recipes from Vancouver restaurants.

"These recipes may not be for the beginner vegan chef. They're a little bit more like if you want to impress somebody with a vegan meal," says Cheung.

Let Me Feed You: Everyday Recipes Offering the Comfort of Home, by Rosie Daykin

The author of this cookbook, Rosie Daykin, runs a bakery in Vancouver called Butter Baked Goods. She's written two baking books, but this is the first book that also tackles savoury, meals.

"This is pretty much her family favourites" Cheung says.

This book features some meat dishes – including the leg of lamb dish that Daykin says convinced her husband to marry her.

But the book also features some great veggie-focused soups and sandwiches.

Vegetables First, by Ricardo Larrivée

This cookbook by Quebec chef and television personality Ricardo Larrivée came out in French last October, but an English translation is due to come out this April.

"In essence, this book is a tribute to his grandmother, who taught him where food comes from," says Cheung.

Though it is not a vegetarian cookbook, there's no denying that the vegetables are the star throughout this book.

"You can start off with a few dips for your crew to taste or a very simple salad using cucumber and sesame," Cheung says. "But then it moves on into roasting whole heads of, say, cauliflower or whole stalks of broccoli as a main course."

How to apply for our Cookbook Club

You can apply to be a part of All in a Weekend's Cookbook Club by emailing us: weekend.montreal@cbc.ca.

In your email, tell us which book you would like to try, as well as a little bit about yourself: your name, who you're cooking for, your cooking experience (or lack thereof) and why you would like to try the new cookbook.

We'll be choosing two people to test and review each cookbook.

If selected, you'll have a few weeks to try out at least three recipes from the cookbook – and let us know how it went and what you think of the book.

All in a Weekend host SonaliKarnick will be also be cooking – trying out the recipes with you.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, April 7.