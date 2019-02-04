The Town of Mount Royal and the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough have finally reached an agreement, granting residents of the Glenmount neighbourhood privileged access to TMR's activities.

The 1,800 residents of Glenmount — a Montreal enclave sandwiched roughly between Laird Boulevard and Canora Avenue, just north of Jean-Talon Street — have enjoyed the same privileges as residents of TMR for some three decades, thanks to a longstanding agreement.

That agreement allowed Glenmounters to sign up for recreational programs such as swimming lessons and dance classes in TMR, as if they were residents of the demerged municipality.

However, that agreement expired in December, meaning Glenmount residents missed out on registering for winter activities.

On Monday, TMR issued a statement saying an agreement has been reached in time for Glenmounters to register for spring activities. They'll be allowed the same early access to registration as TMR residents, instead of having to wait a week, like other non-TMR residents.

They will, however, have to pay the same fees as other non-residents, TMR said in its statement.

The new agreement, which runs until the end of 2022, will be voted on by the CDN-NDG borough council Monday evening.

CDN-NDG borough Mayor Sue Montgomery says the agreement is costing the borough nearly $50,000 a year.

In the past, the borough paid closer to $150,000 a year for the service, when it included the reduced rates for Glenmounters, she said.

Saving nearly $100,000 for the borough, she said, is good news for "all residents" who will benefit from the savings, as that money will be invested in the borough's own facilities, she said.

She said Glenmounters had told her that getting priority access to TMR programming was their main concern, because classes fill up quickly.

"I am very happy that we finally reached a deal. It entailed a lot of negotiation back and forth with TMR," said Montgomery.

"I think it is a deal that everybody can be happy with. It's obviously a comprimise."