Glen Crossley, once convicted in death of Canadian Olympian, pleads guilty to manslaughter

Glen Crossley, who served time for the death of Olympic swimmer Victor Davis, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a separate incident at a Montreal bar nearly three decades later.

The altercation took place after Crossley met friends at Station 77, a bar on Newman Boulevard in the borough of LaSalle, on Sept. 17, 2016.

Crossley regularly met friends at the bar for a night of karaoke, according to an agreed statement of facts presented to the court Monday.

Albert Arsenault, a 70-year-old man who was not part of the group, was also present.

He was "severely intoxicated" and "approached several people in the bar, looking them up and down, giving them dirty looks and was walking back and forth," according to the court document.

At around 10:30 p.m., Arsenault gave Crossley "the middle finger," nearly touching his face, as they stood near the bar stairwell.

In response, Crossley grabbed Arsenault by his shirt collar, "pushing him away to get him out of his face."

Albert Arsenault died after an incident on Newman Boulevard in Montreal's LaSalle borough on Sept. 17, 2016. (Submitted by Rachel Arsenault)

As soon as Crossley let go of Arsenault, he was "so close to the stairs that he fell and landed on his back."

It wasn't immediately clear Arsenault had been seriously injured. Crossley left soon after.

When Arsenault didn't move, bystanders called 911. He was treated at the scene and his death was confirmed in hospital a few hours later, at 2:29 a.m. An autopsy revealed he had suffered "cranio-cerebral trauma."

Crosby pleaded guilty Monday at the Montreal courthouse. Sentencing arguments are expected next month.

Olympian killed

In 1992, Crossley was given a 10-month sentence in connection with the death of Davis, a star swimmer with Canadian Olympic team.

Davis, who won a gold medal and two silvers at the 1984 Olympics, died two days after he was struck by a car in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., in 1989. He was 25.

Canada's Victor Davis celebrates a gold medal win in the men's swimming event at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. He died after he was struck by a car in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., in 1989. (The Canadian Press)

The court heard that Davis and Crossley had exchanged words at a bar earlier in the night.

Crossley said he didn't even realize he had struck someone with his car, but the judge in the case found his testimony "unbelievable."

Crossley ended up serving four months of his sentence.