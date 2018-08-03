Plante kicks Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Ex mayor out of caucus for 'inappropriate behaviour'
City comptroller now investigating alleged harassment by borough Mayor Giuliana Fumagalli
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has kicked Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough Mayor Giuliana Fumagalli out of her caucus at city hall and launched an investigation into allegations of harassment.
Plante made the announcement at city hall Friday, saying she was taking the step as a result of alleged "inappropriate behaviour" by the borough mayor dating back to the spring.
She said new information related to those allegations came to light this week and she has no choice but to remove Fumagalli from her caucus.
Fumagalli is still the mayor of the borough and for now remains a member of the party.
Back in May, Fumagalli asked to work from home and apologized publicly after allegations were made against her. Details of the allegations were not revealed at the time.
"Citizens need to be reassured that the work has been done and continues to be done despite everything that is happening," Fumagalli said in May.
The mediation process launched in the spring has now been completed, said Plante.
She said the city comptroller and head of compliance, Yves Grimard, will now be investigating the "working climate" within Fumagalli's borough.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.