Plante kicks Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Ex mayor out of caucus for 'inappropriate behaviour'

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has kicked Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough Mayor Giuliana Fumagalli out of her caucus at city hall and launched an investigation into allegations of harassment.

Plante made the announcement at city hall Friday, saying she was taking the step as a result of alleged "inappropriate behaviour" by the borough mayor dating back to the spring.

She said new information related to those allegations came to light this week and she has no choice but to remove Fumagalli from her caucus.

Fumagalli is still the mayor of the borough and for now remains a member of the party.

Back in May, Fumagalli asked to work from home and apologized publicly after allegations were made against her. Details of the allegations were not revealed at the time.

"Citizens need to be reassured that the work has been done and continues to be done despite everything that is happening," Fumagalli said in May.

The mediation process launched in the spring has now been completed, said Plante.

She said the city comptroller and head of compliance, Yves Grimard, will now be investigating the "working climate" within Fumagalli's borough.