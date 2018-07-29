Girl who fell into Magog River dies in hospital

An eight-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday evening after falling into the Magog River around 4 p.m. near the Frontenac dam in downtown Sherbrooke.

Police say she was walking along the banks of the river with her two siblings and two friends when she slipped on a rock and fell in.

Police and firefighters launched a full search and rescue operation to retrieve her.

She was found in the water unconscious about an hour later and taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Some of her family members were treated for shock at the scene.

Samuel Ducharme, a spokesperson for the Sherbrooke police, said that walking along the banks can be "risky," especially with the strong current.