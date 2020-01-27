Longueuil police searching for 13-year-old girl

Longueuil police are asking the public to help locate a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore Sunday evening.

Anybody who may have seen Aly Sotomayor Flores is asked to call 911 immediately. Police say her safety could be at risk.

She is described 5-2" and 121 pounds, with light skin, short blond hair, green eyes and pierced nose.

Police say she speaks English.