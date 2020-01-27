Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Longueuil police searching for 13-year-old girl

Aly Sotomayor Flores was last seen Sunday evening

CBC News ·
Aly Sotomayor Flores is described as standing five feet two inches tall and weighing 121 pounds. (Longueuil police)

Longueuil police are asking the public to help locate a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore Sunday evening.

Anybody who may have seen Aly Sotomayor Flores is asked to call 911 immediately. Police say her safety could be at risk.

She is described 5-2" and 121 pounds, with light skin, short blond hair, green eyes and pierced nose.

Police say she speaks English.

