After Syrian refugee, 8, drowns in Sherbrooke river, a community rallies to help family

Sherbrooke's Muslim community is rallying behind the family of an eight-year-old Syrian refugee who drowned in the Magog River on Sunday.

The girl was walking along the banks of the river with her two brothers and two friends when she slipped on a rock and fell in, authorities said.

She was found by search and rescue teams about an hour later and was declared dead in hospital.

The family immigrated to Quebec from Syria about two years ago, according to members of the Muslim community in Sherbrooke.

Mohamed Golli, a family friend and member of the Islamic cultural association in the Eastern Townships, was at the hospital Sunday to help with communication.

He told Radio-Canada that it's been a very difficult time for the family, who fled the Syrian civil war as refugees.

"This is a family that has no relations here. They have no one outside the community who can help them," he said.

He also said the accident has been particularly difficult on the mother, who lost her only daughter.

Golli confirmed the young girl was buried Monday in Montreal.

A special ceremony will take place at the local mosque on Friday, where funds will be raised to help the family pay for funeral services.