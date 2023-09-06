6-year-old girl struck by car on her way to school in Quebec City

A six-year-old girl is in hospital after she was struck by a car Wednesday morning on her way to school in Quebec City.

The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. in the Haute-Saint-Charles borough, near the intersection of de la Colline Boulevard and des Bosquets Street, according to Quebec City police (SPVQ).

Marie-Pier Rivard, a spokesperson for the SPVQ, says the collision happened a few blocks away from a school but not in a school zone.

"Police arrived quickly at the scene and found a young pedestrian who was conscious upon arrival, but had a serious head injury," Rivard said.

The girl was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where medical staff confirmed she was expected to survive.

The driver, a woman in her 60s, remained at the scene following the collision. She was treated for shock but was not physically injured.

Rivard says the circumstances of the incident will be brought to light by investigators, but as it stands, the driver does not appear to be criminally responsible.

"There was no breach of the Highway Safety Code by the driver. Really, it would be more like … an action on the part of the young pedestrian," she said.

Around 11 a.m., the girl's school posted a statement to its Facebook page to inform parents of the incident.

"The student's parents were immediately informed and told us she has minor injuries," said the director of l'Arc-en-ciel primary school, Nathalie Bédard.

"All students who feel the need to discuss this subject have the support of the school team and professionals."

The SPVQ is urging everyone to be extra vigilant now that school is back in session and kids are back in the streets on their way to and from school.

"Throughout September, drivers and pedestrians alike have to readjust to this reality," said Rivard.