Girl, 10, seriously injured after being struck by car in Montreal

A 10-year-old girl is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal's Lachine borough Wednesday afternoon.

Montreal police say the girl in critical, but stable condition.

Police say they received a 911 call at around 3:10 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Saint-Antoine Street and 32nd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the girl unconscious on the ground. Witnesses told police that the girl had been crossing the street where there is no crosswalk.

A 55-year-old man who had been driving the vehicle that struck the child was treated for shock at the scene.

Police are interviewing other witnesses to try to figure out what happened.