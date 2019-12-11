Girl, 5, dies of injuries a month after Lachine apartment fire

A five-year-old girl who was critically injured in a fire last month in Lachine has died of her injuries.

The girl's mother and her 8-year-old sister were declared dead at the scene of the fire, which broke out at their apartment on Duff Court Street on Nov. 8.

The five-year-old was hospitalized for a month before she died last Friday, police say.

At the time, Montreal police suspected the fire may have been sparked by a cigarette, but spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says nothing has been confirmed so far.

He said no criminal elements were found at the scene.

Two 13-year-old boys, the girl's brothers, were also hurt when they jumped from a second-floor balcony to escape the fire.

They had minor injuries and are now being cared for by relatives, Brabant said.