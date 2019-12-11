Skip to Main Content
Girl, 5, dies of injuries a month after Lachine apartment fire
The girl's mother and sister died in the fire, which broke out at their Lachine home last month. The girl was taken to hospital critical condition and died on Friday.

Three people, a mother and her two daughters, have now died after a fire broke out at their Lachine apartment last month. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

A five-year-old girl who was critically injured in a fire last month in Lachine has died of her injuries.

The girl's mother and her 8-year-old sister were declared dead at the scene of the fire, which broke out at their apartment on Duff Court Street on Nov. 8.

The five-year-old was hospitalized for a month before she died last Friday, police say.

At the time, Montreal police suspected the fire may have been sparked by a cigarette, but spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says nothing has been confirmed so far.

He said no criminal elements were found at the scene.

Two 13-year-old boys, the girl's brothers, were also hurt when they jumped from a second-floor balcony to escape the fire.

They had minor injuries and are now being cared for by relatives, Brabant said.

