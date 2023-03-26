Content
9-year-old girl dead after snow fort accident in Portneuf, Que.

Two young girls were playing in the fort when the structure collapsed, according to provincial police.

Victim and 7-year-old girl were playing in fort when structure collapsed, police say

First responders were called to the scene to try and revive the nine-year-old girl. She was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later confirmed dead. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

A nine-year-old girl has died after a snow fort collapsed Sunday behind a Saint-Ubalde home in Portneuf, Que., located about 100 kilometres west of Quebec City. 

The victim was playing in the fort with a seven-year-old girl when the structure collapsed, says Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville. 

First responders were called to the scene around 2:40 p.m. to try and revive the nine-year-old girl. She was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later confirmed dead. 

The seven-year-old girl escaped with non-life threatening injuries. 

Investigators with the SQ were dispatched to the site of the accident to analyze the scene. 

based on reporting by Radio-Canada's Flavie Villeneuve, with files from La Presse Canadienne

