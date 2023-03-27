Content
Quebec 9-year-old girl dead after snow fort collapsed

A nine-year-old girl died in Portneuf after the snow fort she was building with a friend collapsed Sunday afternoon.

2nd girl in the fort injured but life not in danger

police cruiser outside in winter
A nine-year-old girl died in Portneuf after the snow fort she was building with a friend collapsed Sunday afternoon. (Marion Bérubé/Radio-Canada)

A nine-year-old girl has died after being buried in snow while building a fort in Portneuf, Que., about 58 kilometres from Quebec City.

According to provincial police, another seven-year-old girl was with her in the fort when it collapsed. She was injured, but her life is not in danger.

First responders tried to resuscitate the nine-year-old. Her death was declared later in hospital. 

The incident happened in the backyard of a residence in Saint-Ubalde, in Portneuf, around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

An investigator and the forensic identification service went on site to analyze the scene.

With files from Radio-Canada

