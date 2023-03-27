Quebec 9-year-old girl dead after snow fort collapsed
A nine-year-old girl died in Portneuf after the snow fort she was building with a friend collapsed Sunday afternoon.
2nd girl in the fort injured but life not in danger
A nine-year-old girl has died after being buried in snow while building a fort in Portneuf, Que., about 58 kilometres from Quebec City.
According to provincial police, another seven-year-old girl was with her in the fort when it collapsed. She was injured, but her life is not in danger.
First responders tried to resuscitate the nine-year-old. Her death was declared later in hospital.
The incident happened in the backyard of a residence in Saint-Ubalde, in Portneuf, around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.
An investigator and the forensic identification service went on site to analyze the scene.
With files from Radio-Canada