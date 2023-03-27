Quebec 9-year-old girl dead after snow fort collapsed

A nine-year-old girl has died after being buried in snow while building a fort in Portneuf, Que., about 58 kilometres from Quebec City.

According to provincial police, another seven-year-old girl was with her in the fort when it collapsed. She was injured, but her life is not in danger.

First responders tried to resuscitate the nine-year-old. Her death was declared later in hospital.

The incident happened in the backyard of a residence in Saint-Ubalde, in Portneuf, around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

An investigator and the forensic identification service went on site to analyze the scene.