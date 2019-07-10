Skip to Main Content
Gilles Duceppe's family seeks $1.1M in damages from seniors' residence after mother found dead in snow
Montreal

Gilles Duceppe's family seeks $1.1M in damages from seniors' residence after mother found dead in snow

Hélène Rowley Hotte Duceppe died of hypothermia after she was accidentally locked out of the building where she lived for six hours in the middle of a January snowstorm.

Hélène Rowley Hotte Duceppe died of hypothermia after being locked out during snowstorm

Hélène Rowley Hotte, seen here at the inauguration of Parc Jean-Duceppe in 2006 alongside her son, Gilles Duceppe, died of hypothermia after she was stuck outside her residence for six hours. (Radio-Canada)

Gilles Duceppe's family is seeking $1.14 million in damages after his mother died of hypothermia outside the emergency exit of her seniors' residence last January.

The family issued a lawyer's letter Wednesday giving Lux Gouverneur, a high-end seniors' residence in Montreal's east end, 10 days to respond. 

It calls the home's actions irresponsible, negligent, careless and thoughtless. 

According to a coroner's report released last month, Rowley Hotte Duceppe got locked out of her building just before 5 a.m. She'd gone out an emergency exit after an alarm went off in the complex. 

She was stuck outdoors in plain view of a security camera for six hours in the middle of a snowstorm, in what felt like –35 C with the windchill, the report said. 

Her access card for the building would not allow her back inside via the emergency exit.

Duceppe, a longtime politician, is the former leader of the Bloc Qué​bé​cois.

