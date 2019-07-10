Gilles Duceppe's family is seeking $1.14 million in damages after his mother died of hypothermia outside the emergency exit of her seniors' residence last January.

The family issued a lawyer's letter Wednesday giving Lux Gouverneur, a high-end seniors' residence in Montreal's east end, 10 days to respond.

It calls the home's actions irresponsible, negligent, careless and thoughtless.

According to a coroner's report released last month, Rowley Hotte Duceppe got locked out of her building just before 5 a.m. She'd gone out an emergency exit after an alarm went off in the complex.

She was stuck outdoors in plain view of a security camera for six hours in the middle of a snowstorm, in what felt like –35 C with the windchill, the report said.

Her access card for the building would not allow her back inside via the emergency exit.

Duceppe, a longtime politician, is the former leader of the Bloc Qué​bé​cois.