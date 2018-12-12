Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon charged with sex-related crimes

Just For Laughs founder GIlbert Rozon has been charged with sex-related crimes dating back to 1979, Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) announced Wednesday.

The DPCP says Rozon is facing one count of indecent assault and one count of rape, charges which were part of the criminal code when the alleged events occurred.

The prosecution is not pursuing 13 other allegations against Rozon.

In a statement, the DPCP said it had informed the women that it had decided not to pursue charges in those cases and that protecting victims of sexual assault was at the "heart of its mission."

The DPCP said the burden of proof is "very demanding," as the prosecution must demonstrate guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt" in court.

A group of women — calling themselves Les Courageuses — lodged complaints against Rozon more than a year ago. Those complaints range from sexual harassment to sexual assault, which allegedly took place over several decades.

Investigations into the complaints were completed in May. Each allegation, the DPCP says, was analyzed with "rigour and impartiality."

Rozon stepped down from his position as president of Just for Laughs in October 2017.

He is also the subject of a lawsuit.

The Superior Court of Quebec authorized a $10 million class action in May against Rozon. That case is still moving forward, Robert Kugler, lawyer for the alleged victims told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Wednesday.

"It's important for people to understand that the criminal system and the civil system are two distinct legal systems each with its own rules," he explained.