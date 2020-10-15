Just for Laughs founder contests complainant's version of events during cross-examination

Former entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon was cross-examined today at his rape trial and denied ever assaulting the complainant.

The 65-year-old founder of the Just for Laughs comedy festival told the prosecutor that the woman's version of events doesn't make sense.

Rozon, 65, is charged with rape and indecent assault for acts allegedly committed in 1980 in Saint-Sauveur, Que.

The complainant testified Tuesday that she and Rozon had gone out to a club together, and he sexually assaulted her after driving her to a house in the ski resort town north of Montreal.

Rozon says if he were really an assailant, the woman wouldn't have chosen to sleep over.

The Crown and defence have completed presenting evidence, and Quebec court Judge Melanie Hebert says she will hear closing arguments on Nov. 6.