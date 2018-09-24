New ghost bike installed in Rosemont honours 30-year-old cyclist hit by truck

A new ghost bike honouring Valérie Bertrand Desrochers, the 30-year-old cyclist struck by a truck last June, was installed Sunday during a gathering commemorating her death.

Cycling advocates, local residents and friends and family of Desrochers congregated at the corner of St-Zotique Street and 19th Avenue in the borough of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, where the cyclist was hit.

Desrochers's death renewed calls for a crackdown on trucks circulating in residential areas. The truck was driving in a no-truck zone and was turning right when it struck Desrochers.

She worked as an ambulance dispatcher for Urgences-Santé.

"Our wish is to raise awareness about, again, about road violence, which to us is preventable," said Hélène Lefranc, the spokesperson for Vélo fantôme, a cycling advocacy organization.

"We want better infrastructure and for the mentality of sharing the road to change."

A white bike has been placed at the intersection where Bertrand Desrochers collided with a truck — a sign that someone died there while on a bicycle — alongside flowers, stuffed animals and a framed photo of her. (CBC)

Ghost bikes are bicycles that are often painted white, decorated with flowers and notes and placed near the site of a fatal collision to commemorate the killed cyclist.

A first ghost bike was installed in honour of Desrochers, but has since disappeared and it's unclear why.

This time, the bike was fixed to a utility pole, high off the ground.

The ceremony was held as the City of Montreal's public security commission prepares to host a discussion on the safety of pedestrians and cyclists Monday evening.

Members of the public are being invited to share their concerns at the meeting, which is at 7 p.m. in the council chamber of city hall.

The city promised to look into the matter earlier this month after a deadly string of collisions with pedestrians, and as the number of pedestrian deaths has risen above average this year.