Montreal's original 'ghost bike' removed as dangerous stretch of Saint-Denis made safer

Montreal's first ever "ghost bike," make-shift memorials for cyclists killed in traffic accidents, was removed during a ceremony Sunday morning.

The bike painted entirely in white was installed May 5, 2014 to commemorate Mathilde Blais, a 33-year-old cyclist who died in a collision with a transport truck in the Saint-Denis Street underpass near Rosemont Avenue.

Vélo Fantôme (Ghost Bike Montreal), an advocacy group for cyclists, has since made it common practice in Montreal to mark the spot of fatal accidents with a white bike. There are 10 others in and around the city.

The ghost bike marking Blais's death will eventually be displayed at a museum in Quebec City, the Musée de la civilisation de Québec. A plaque will take its place near the Saint-Denis Street underpass.

Blais's death spurred calls for the city to make the narrow underpass safer for cyclists. The city eventually built a dedicated bike lane separated by a cement barrier, part of the recently completed Réseau Express Vélo on Saint-Denis.

Severine Le Page, a spokesperson for Vélo Fantôme, said the ghost bike campaign pressured the city to act.

"I think it has a big role to play because it's visual," Le Page said of the haunting white bikes.

"We see them all over the city [now], unfortunately. Seeing a ghost bike reminds you that this is a conversation we need to keep having with our city and with all levels of government."

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and federal Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault attended Sunday's ceremony.