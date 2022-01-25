Ghislain Picard elected to 11th term as head of Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador

Ghislain Picard has been elected to his eleventh term as the regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL).

Picard received 26 of 35 votes. Only band council chiefs or their designated representatives can vote for the regional chief.

Picard had faced a challenge by Serge Simon, the former grand chief of the Mohawk council of Kanesatake. Simon received nine votes.

Picard, an Innu from the community of Pessamit, Que., has held the title since 1992. He ran unopposed for six out of his 10 terms in office.

During the campaign, he said his priorities would be helping Indigenous communities manage the COVID pandemic, bringing more women into leadership roles and creating alliances with different groups in Quebec society.

Picard also said he is eager to continue working with the provincial and federal governments on issues of self-governance.

Created in 1985, the AFNQL is a political organization composed of 43 chiefs from the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

Regional chiefs are elected for a three-year mandate.