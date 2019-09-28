Get a unique view inside (and above) Montreal's half-million climate march

An estimated 500,000 people came out for Friday's climate march in Montreal to take part in a global day of action.

Organizers said it was the largest protest in Quebec history.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg addressed the crowd at the end of the protest.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre, takes part in a climate strike march in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"We are not in school today. You are not at work today. Because this is an emergency and we will not be bystanders. Some would say, we are wasting lesson time. We say we are changing the world," said Thunberg.

"So that when we are older, we will be able to look our children in the eyes and say that we did everything we could back then. Because that is our moral duty and we will never stop doing that."

“The future belongs to us!” A huge number of young people in the crowd today. Many not happy with how previous generations handled climate change <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climatestrikemontreal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climatestrikemontreal</a> <a href="https://t.co/rMcUDL23yh">pic.twitter.com/rMcUDL23yh</a> —@simon_nak

The march began at noon at the Jacques Cartier monument in Mount-Royal park.

It was hours before the march ended and the streets in the surrounding area reopened.

Check out aerial video shot from a drone hovering above the protest.

Watch as hundreds of thousands of people march in Montreal for the climate, as seen from a drone. 1:38

Many of the participants on Friday were young people and students who have been taking part in the climate strikes.

Colourful and creative signs littered the landscape during the march.

The area around the foot of Mount-Royal park was jammed with people on Friday. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police were on hand to accompany the march which went smoothly for the most part. There was one arrest.

Along with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and environmentalist David Suzuki were also in attendance at the march.

It seems never ending <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climatestrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climatestrike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/montreal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#montreal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climatemarch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climatemarch</a> <a href="https://t.co/qCZh9cf2qd">pic.twitter.com/qCZh9cf2qd</a> —@sarahleavittcbc

Following the event, Plante gave Thunberg the key to the city and invited her to sign the golden book.

Thunberg said that she hopes people will continue striking and putting pressure on their governments until world leaders agree to take immediate action.