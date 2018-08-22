Gertrude Bourdon to run as a candidate for the Quebec Liberal Party

After having been courted by the Coalition Avenir Québec and the Parti Québécois, Gertrude Bourdon will be running as a candidate for the Liberal Party, Radio-canada has confirmed.

Bourdon, 63, was named president and executive director of the Quebec City's health centre, known as the CHU de Québec, in 2015 by Liberal Health Minister Gaétan Barrette.

It was announced last month that Bourdon was appointed to the Order of Canada.

With formal training in nursing, Bourdon met with CAQ leader François Legault as recently as last weekend to let him know she would not be joining the party. In the event of a victory for the CAQ, she was the one expected to be named as the province's health minister.

Radio-Canada has confirmed that Bourdon will run for the Liberals in the Quebec City riding of Jean-Lesage.

Her nomination is expected to be formally announced on Friday.

With files from Radio-Canada and CBC's Kevin Dougherty