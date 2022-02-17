Quebec man with fraudulent past a prominent figure at Ottawa convoy protests

For months, Suzanne Bergeron Stonehouse has tried in vain to get back tens of thousands of dollars from her contracting company for uncompleted flood repairs.

So when she learned the man she had done business with was in Ottawa, handing out thousands he has raised for truckers in the convoy that has paralyzed part of the city, she told CBC it gave her immediate heartburn.

"You just want to scream," said Bergeron Stonehouse, who lives in Deux-Montagnes, Que., west of Montreal.

As originally reported in La Presse , her former contractor, Georges Samman, has become a prominent figure in the Ottawa blockade.

His organization, a movement he calls L'Union Fait La Force Qc (Unity is Strength), is described as a community group on Facebook and has more than 40,000 followers.

Since the end of January, Samman, known as "Georges Tiger" has been frequently posting video updates from the blockade in Ottawa.

On Monday evening, he was among a small group of convoy leaders who gave a video update after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Emergencies Act.

History of fraud

Samman, who is from Quebec, has a history of fraudulent activity, as was originally reported by La Presse.

According to court records, he pleaded guilty in 2009 to multiple counts of possession, use or trafficking of forged credit cards.

Then in 2013, a small claims court judge ordered him to pay $7,000 in damages to a kitchen renovation client. Samman had allegedly used the commercial name and address of a cabinet-making company without its authorization.

During a live update from some of the Ottawa convoy leaders on Monday evening after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, Georges Samman, seen in a black sweater in the second row, acted as a translator. (Georges Tiger Samman UFF/Facebook)

CBC has previously reported on the Stonehouses and has reported on other flooding contracts Samman worked on.

In 2018, an Île-Bizard homeowner alleged his government-authorized evaluator used his position to get Samman, an acquaintance and business partner, the contract to repair his home.

Change of focus

Samman founded a political party, the Parti l'union fait la force, and applied to have it recognized by Elections Quebec at the end of December. The name is now reserved.

Reached Thursday in Ottawa, Samman said he's not a conspiracy theorist or an anti-vaxxer, but is opposed to people losing their livelihood because of an obligation to get the jab. Samman said he had to get involved in the protest because he is concerned about human rights in Canada.

"There's so much collateral damage the government has caused with this tyranny," said Samman."It's not normal what we are living. This is a free country, but it's not free right now."

Since arriving in Ottawa, Samman has amassed a large online following who tune in for his daily updates. He recently used his platform to answer questions about the notices Ottawa police handed out on Wednesday warning truckers to leave or be arrested.

He has also asked his followers for donations by e-transfer to help support the truckers.

On Feb. 10, he said he had raised $112,400 — and that he still had more than $50,000 to distribute.

He asked his followers what the best way to distribute the money would be, and that he wanted to be "as transparent as possible," citing his past. They determined it would be best to give $500 each to roughly 100 truckers.

A day later, Samman posted four pictures of himself handing out cheques.

When asked if he had a clear accounting of the money he was collecting, Samman told CBC he had a team "that knows exactly how much is coming in and how much is going out."

Homeowners on hook for $90K

When Stonehouse Bergeron and her husband, John Stonehouse, met Samman back in 2019, he was vice-president of a renovation company called Renoka Construction.

Their Deux-Montagnes home was damaged in the 2017 flood and using money they received through the province's flood compensation program, they gave Renoka a down payment to do repairs.

Last fall, the province demanded John Stonehouse and his wife, Suzanne Bergeron Stonehouse, pay back nearly $90,000 in flood compensation money they received. The couple gave the money as a down payment to a contractor who never did the work. (Hugo Lalonde/CBC) (Hugo Lalonde/CBC)

But the work never started. When the Stonehouses asked Samman to reimburse the deposit, he refused. In an interview last October, he told CBC the contract was binding and Renoka had already put deposits down with several subcontractors.

WIth no repairs completed, the province demanded the Stonehouses pay back nearly $90,000, putting their retirement savings in jeopardy.

When asked about his past fraud convictions, Samman told CBC he's paid for the mistakes he made in his youth and is trying to be a better person.

As for the Stonehouses' contract, he blamed the province for any work delays and claimed the contract was never finalized. He also disputes how much the Stonehouses paid Renoka, but doesn't remember the exact figure.

Samman said he recently put a call out to his followers and that a couple of dozen people across Quebec offered to help find ways to get the work done for the Stonehouses.

Former company files for bankruptcy

Samman says he's not involved with Renoka anymore. As of last week, he was no longer listed as the vice-president on Quebec's business registry, the Régistre des entreprises.

On Feb. 11, Renoka declared bankruptcy, with nearly $180,000 in liabilities. Samman said he was not aware of the bankruptcy filing and has nothing to do with it.

On Feb. 11, Georges Samman posted pictures of himself on Facebook handing out cheques to truckers. (Georges Tiger Samman UFF/Facebook)

Samman now runs a company called Sinispro Renovation Inc.

The web site is nearly identical to Renoka's old website and displays Renoka's old RBQ number, which has been void since August 2021.

In Quebec, anyone who does construction work must hold a valid licence from the Régie du bâtiment du Québec, a government agency that verifies construction, safety and professional qualifications.

Sylvain Lamothe, a spokesperson for the RBQ, told CBC the investigations department is aware of the situation.

He confirmed Sinispro does not have a valid RBQ licence and that a licence is not transferable from one company to another.

"Obviously, the use of an inoperative licence number is prohibited," said Lamothe, adding anyone who doesn't respect the rules could face hefty fines — up to $88,000 for an individual and up to $177,000 for a company.

Samman told CBC Sinispro isn't operating yet. He says he doesn't know how Renoka's RBQ number ended up on the web site, but said he's using the same web designer who may have copied and pasted it by mistake. He said he called them to find out what's going on.

With the help of a lawyer, Stonehouse Bergeron has been negotiating with the province to try to reduce the amount of money she and her husband they have to pay back.

They want to get their lives back on track and are furious Samman won't take responsibility for what happened.

"It's like he's turning around and saying, 'I'm an honest guy, I can look anybody in the eye,'" Stonehouse Bergeron said.

"But I'd like to be the person looking in your eyes when you say it."