George Springate, pillar of Montreal's English community, dies at 81

George Springate, a member of the Order of Canada, a former provincial politician and former professional football player, has died. He was 81.

Springate was a pillar of not just the Pierrefonds-Roxboro community, where he lived many years, but of the Montreal community too, said Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough Mayor Dimitrios Beis.

"Aside from all the professional accomplishments, [he] was a generous, loving, caring man who cared for everything and everybody, and I think that's the longest lasting memory that I will have," Beis said.

Springate served as a Montreal police officer before becoming a Liberal MNA for the riding of Sainte-Anne. He represented various Montreal ridings for much of the 1970s.

MNA Greg Kelley, who represents the West Island riding of Jacques-Cartier, said was involved with charitable causes, and was proud to be a Canadian and Quebecer.

"He will be missed. He really will be missed. I think we just lost a truly good and honest person."

Springate was also a kicker for the Montreal Alouettes, and won the Grey Cup with the team in 1970.

A special citizenship ceremony took place before today's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DiversityIsStrength?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DiversityIsStrength</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFL</a> game. The presider of this ceremony was George Springate, who played for the <a href="https://twitter.com/MTLAlouettes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MTLAlouettes</a> from 1970-72! He won a Grey Cup ring in 1970 and is a member of the Order of Canada. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyCitizenship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyCitizenship</a> <a href="https://t.co/TCeGxehDSk">pic.twitter.com/TCeGxehDSk</a> —@CitImmCanada

Later, he became a sportscaster with CBC Montreal, a newspaper columnist, a law professor at John Abbott College and McGill University, and also served as a citizenship judge.

A park in Pierrefonds, on Richmond Street right beside Pierrefonds Community High School, is named after him. A second synthetic field was inaugurated at the park in September, and Springate attended the ceremony.

Beis said Springate took the time to meet with young football players who looked up to him, "like he was this giant who won the Grey Cup."

"We always ask ourselves, when we're gone, what will we be remembered for, and many of us still haven't pinpointed what it could be," Beis said.

"And then I look at his résumé, professional and personal, and I say to myself, 'My gosh, how accomplished can one be?'"

Springate died Wednesday in Ottawa. He is survived by his wife, Judy Gill, as well as other family members and friends.

Flags in Pierrefonds-Roxboro's borough hall will fly at half-mast in his memory.