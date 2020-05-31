Thousands attend anti-racism protest in front of Montreal police headquarters

Thousands of people demonstrated outside Montreal police headquarters Sunday evening to speak out against police violence against black people.

The demonstration comes after similar actions in Toronto and Vancouver and as protests erupt across the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. on Monday.

Floyd's last moments were captured on camera. A police officer is seen with a knee on Floyd's neck as he gasps for air.

Demonstrators in Montreal said police get away with killing black people both in the United States and in Canada.

Protesters in front of Montreal police headquarters on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Fannie Bussières McNicoll/Radio-Canada)

Protesters held signs remembering Floyd as well as Régis Korchinski-Paquet, a Toronto woman who fell to her death from the 24th floor of an apartment building during an encounter with police.

They also said that the Montreal police force has its own problem with race and violence, pointing to recent cases where police interventions resulted in the death of black Montrealers.