Public invited to ask questions, leave comments on Gazoduq pipeline

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is asking the public to weigh in with their comments and feedback on the proposed Gazoduq pipeline.

Gazoduq Inc. filed its initial project description to the IAAC in October, providing additional details on the pipeline that would carry natural gas from Ramore, Ont. to Saguenay, Que.

The company's main customer would be GNL Quebec, which hopes to build a liquefaction plant and marine terminal in Saguenay to ship the natural gas to market. The combined projects are estimated at roughly $14 billion.

The IAAC will review the 37-page document outlining the proposed route, as well as concerns the company has heard during its public consultations in Abibiti-Témiscamingue.

"It's a very good representation of what has been accomplished," said Marie-Christine Demers, the company's senior director of public affairs and community relations.

The document shows it will have to build three compressor stations along the pipeline's proposed route to maintain pressure.

Each gas-powered turbine could release up to 165 kilotons of carbon dioxide per year — in addition to possible fugitive methane emissions.

Demers says Gazoduq Inc. is looking at the possibility of switching from gas to hydroelectricity to power the turbines, which would reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The final application the company will submit to the federal government will include more precise estimates, said Demers, including the impact of using heavy machinery during the construction phase.

"There are a lot of things that need to be clarified," said Demers.

The document is available on the IAAC's website. The agency will be taking comments and feedback from citizens until November 12.