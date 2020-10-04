Three Gaspé towns moved to highest COVID-19 alert level as cases rise

The towns of Carleton-sur-Mer, Nouvelle and Maria in the Gaspé region will become red zones as of 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The Quebec government made the announcement Sunday, following a significant rise in cases in the area.

That means indoor private gatherings will be banned and restaurant dining rooms and bars will be shut down, the same public health regulations that residents and businesses in the Greater Montreal area, Quebec City area and Chaudière-Appalaches region are currently following.

There were 120 new cases in the region over the past week. In total, there have been 441 cases in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine since the pandemic started.

The Quebec government is strongly advising against all non-essential travel between regions.