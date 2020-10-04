Skip to Main Content
Three Gaspé towns moved to highest COVID-19 alert level as cases rise
The new red zone restrictions will go into effect at midnight Monday.

Carleton-sur-Mer is one of three towns that will be placed under stricter public health guidelines starting midnight tomorrow. (Isabelle Larose/Radio-Canada)

The towns of Carleton-sur-Mer, Nouvelle and Maria in the Gaspé region will become red zones as of 11:59 p.m. Monday. 

The Quebec government made the announcement Sunday, following a significant rise in cases in the area. 

That means indoor private gatherings will be banned and restaurant dining rooms and bars will be shut down, the same public health regulations that residents and businesses in the Greater Montreal area, Quebec City area and Chaudière-Appalaches region are currently following.

There were 120 new cases in the region over the past week. In total, there have been 441 cases in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine since the pandemic started. 

The Quebec government is strongly advising against all non-essential travel between regions. 

What you can and can't do at Quebec's highest alert level

With files from Radio-Canada

