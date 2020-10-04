Three Gaspé towns moved to highest COVID-19 alert level as cases rise
New red zone restrictions will go into effect at midnight Monday
The towns of Carleton-sur-Mer, Nouvelle and Maria in the Gaspé region will become red zones as of 11:59 p.m. Monday.
The Quebec government made the announcement Sunday, following a significant rise in cases in the area.
That means indoor private gatherings will be banned and restaurant dining rooms and bars will be shut down, the same public health regulations that residents and businesses in the Greater Montreal area, Quebec City area and Chaudière-Appalaches region are currently following.
There were 120 new cases in the region over the past week. In total, there have been 441 cases in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine since the pandemic started.
The Quebec government is strongly advising against all non-essential travel between regions.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.