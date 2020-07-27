Provincial police deployed to help manage tourists misbehaving in Gaspé region

Provincial police officers have been deployed to the Gaspé region to help local officials deal with rowdy vacationers in the area, said Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault in a news conference Monday.

Guilbault said she's happy so many Quebecers are enjoying the opportunity to visit their own province during the two-week construction holiday but she said she was disappointed to see a "minority of tourists who seem to have forgotten what respect is and what politeness is."

"I am asking everyone to be respectful and to do their civic duty," Guilbault said, "so that all Quebecers can enjoy themselves" she said.

The region, which is usually busy this time of year, is more crowded than usual because the Canada-U.S. border is closed and many Quebecers are vacationing closer to home.

Visitors have been showing up without reservations and many have set up tents on public beaches, according to local officials.

Earlier this month, officials were begging campers and other visitors to stop dumping RV sewage tanks and trash onto beaches when they left their makeshift campsites.

"When I see those images I find it shocking, even heartbreaking," Guilbault said.

Plea for help

Earlier Monday, Gaspé MNA Méganne Perry Mélançon called on the government to send police and money to regional authorities trying to deal with the situation. She even called on Guilbault herself to come see what is happening.

Guilbault said she is not ruling out the possibility of visiting the area.

The public security minister, who is also deputy premier, said though local officials have taken some action, an increased police presence might act as a deterrent.

"Sometimes having a police officer walking around makes it so people won't engage in unpleasant behaviour," she said.

Mélançon said local municipalities don't have the resources to patrol the area and make sure people are not driving on fragile areas like sand dunes, or dumping trash.

Guilbault said she was in discussions with Gaspé Mayor Daniel Côté, after several mayors in the area appealed for back-up from the province.

The mayor said the situation was improving, according to Guilbault.