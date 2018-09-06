Gas leak leads to power outages, traffic chaos in Côte Saint-Luc

Drivers in Montreal's west end were stuck in gridlock early Thursday after a gas leak forced authorities to close roads near the intersection of Kildare Road and Cavendish Boulevard in Côte Saint-Luc.

Montreal fire chief Benoit Martel said buildings are being evacuated in the area for safety reasons, though, as the operation is ongoing, he was unable to provide an estimate as to how many buildings are affected.

With the closed roads causing major congestion, he said emergency personnel are struggling to access the site.

"The first thing that we have to do is to make sure the gas doesn't go somewhere else, into the buildings," he said.

Emergency crews are working to determine if the gas from a broken six-inch iron pipe is leaking underground and infiltrating buildings, he said.

Fuite de gaz - chemin Kildare/Boulevard Cavendish – Deuxième alarme – Coupure de courant possible. Merci d’éviter le secteur. —@MTL_SIM

According to Hydro-Québec, thousands of customers are without power in the area around Hampstead, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Côte Saint-Luc and Montreal West.

A Hydro-Québec spokesperson said the power was interrupted at the request of the fire department, cutting power to nearly 10,000 customers in the area.

Hydro-Québec says the power outage began shortly after 8 a.m. and that power would restored this afternoon.

Due to a rail yard to the north and a train track to the south, central Côte Saint-Luc has few routes to exit the city. With Cavendish blocked, traffic was backing up throughout the suburban municipality.