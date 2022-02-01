Major gas leak in Montréal-Nord forces school evacuation
Marie-Clarac private elementary school evacuated after gas leak
A major gas leak near the corner of Des Laurentides Avenue and Gouin Boulevard East in Montréal-Nord has forced the evacuation of an elementary school and some other buildings.
Sandra Lisi, a spokesperson for the Montreal fire department, told CBC that the Marie-Clarac private elementary school was evacuated as a precaution.
According to a voice message at the school, students from kindergarten through to Grade 6 were taken to nearby seniors' residences, where parents can pick them up.
Lisi said she was still trying to verify how many other buildings had been evacuated.
A CBC camera operator on the scene said the operation may take several hours because crews are digging in three different spots trying to plug the leak.
[EN COURS] Fuite de gaz à l'intersection de l'Av. des Laurentides et Boul. Gouin E très exactement. L'opération du <a href="https://twitter.com/MTL_SIM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MTL_SIM</a> pourrait prendre plusieurs heures puisque l'intervention requiert de creuser à 3 endroits sur la chaussée. Plusieurs bâtiments avoisinants évacués. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmtl</a> <a href="https://t.co/QBxSX5p4xK">pic.twitter.com/QBxSX5p4xK</a>—@GuilbaultRc