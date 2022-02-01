Major gas leak in Montréal-Nord forces school evacuation

A major gas leak near the corner of Des Laurentides Avenue and Gouin Boulevard East in Montréal-Nord has forced the evacuation of an elementary school and some other buildings.

Sandra Lisi, a spokesperson for the Montreal fire department, told CBC that the Marie-Clarac private elementary school was evacuated as a precaution.

According to a voice message at the school, students from kindergarten through to Grade 6 were taken to nearby seniors' residences, where parents can pick them up.

Lisi said she was still trying to verify how many other buildings had been evacuated.

A CBC camera operator on the scene said the operation may take several hours because crews are digging in three different spots trying to plug the leak.