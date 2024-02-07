2 daycares evacuated after gas leak sparks blaze on Montreal's South Shore

A gas leak ignited, setting two vehicles ablaze in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal's South Shore on Wednesday morning, leading authorities to evacuate two nearby daycares.

The flames began spreading shortly before 10 a.m. on Curé-Poirier Boulevard West, according to Longueuil police, after "human manipulation" caused the gas leak.

Images of the scene showed a tall plume of orange flame billowing above a residential area. Two vehicles caught fire, police said.

Flames consume a truck after a gas leak caught fire in Longueuil, Que., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Simon-Marc Charron/CBC)

The daycares, Garderies Pierrot La Lune and Mon Empreinte à Moi were evacuated safely and no children were hurt, according to police.

As of 10:50 a.m., Curé-Poirier Boulevard West is closed in both directions between Westgate and Cartier Streets.