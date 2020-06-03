Gas leak forces evacuation of hundreds of Montrealers near Guy St. and René-Lévesque Blvd.

Emergency responders are at the scene of a major gas leak near the corner of Guy Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard West in downtown Montreal, which has forced the evacuation of 500 to 1,000 people from nearby buildings.

The cause is as yet unknown, but the leak appears to be coming from a main gas line, said a Montreal police spokesperson, Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Hotel Espresso, on Guy Street just south of René-Lévesque, is currently housing COVID-19 patients. It has not yet been evacuated, Brabant said.

He said paramedics are standing by in case an evacuation is necessary.

STM buses have been chartered to help with evacuation efforts, said Brabant.