Gas leak repaired after Crescent Street closed Tuesday afternoon

A backhoe damaged a major gas line at a construction site at the corner of Crescent and Ste-Catherine streets in downtown Montreal, causing a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.

The fire service tweeted around 5 p.m. that the leak had been repaired and the situation was under control.

Firefighters had been on the scene along with Énergir, a natural gas company, since the leak started around noon.

The accident prompted the evacuation of some buildings along Crescent Street.

A large perimeter was set up around the source of the leak for most of the afternoon.