Updated
Gas leak repaired after Crescent Street closed Tuesday afternoon
A backhoe damaged a major gas line at a construction site at the corner of Crescent and Ste-Catherine streets in downtown Montreal, causing a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.
It took work crews about 5 hours to fix leak that forced evacuation of part of street
The fire service tweeted around 5 p.m. that the leak had been repaired and the situation was under control.
Firefighters had been on the scene along with Énergir, a natural gas company, since the leak started around noon.
The accident prompted the evacuation of some buildings along Crescent Street.
A large perimeter was set up around the source of the leak for most of the afternoon.
With files from Radio-Canada