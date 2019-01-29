Skip to Main Content
Gas leak repaired after Crescent Street closed Tuesday afternoon
Updated

A backhoe damaged a major gas line at a construction site at the corner of Crescent and Ste-Catherine streets in downtown Montreal, causing a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.

It took work crews about 5 hours to fix leak that forced evacuation of part of street

The gas line was damaged around noon on Tuesday. (Benoît Ducharme/Radio-Canada)

The fire service tweeted around 5 p.m. that the leak had been repaired and the situation was under control.

Firefighters had been on the scene along with Énergir, a natural gas company, since the leak started around noon.

The accident prompted the evacuation of some buildings along Crescent Street.

A large perimeter was set up around the source of the leak for most of the afternoon.

With files from Radio-Canada

