Gas leak in Boucherville, Que., forces evacuation
Leak happened at reservoir of chemical company Celanese
Longueuil police are asking people to avoid Marie-Victorin Boulevard near de la Barre Street in Boucherville because of a gas leak.
The leak happened at a reservoir of Celanese — a chemical industry company — located at 75 de la Barre Street.
A plume of orange-coloured smoke was seen coming from the plant.
Longueuil's fire department (SSIAL) was notified about the leak around 10:30 a.m. It did not confirm the kind of gas that escaped.
Daniel Deslauriers, SSIAL division chief, said a perimeter of 300 metres around the reservoir has been evacuated, between Marie-Victorin and du Fort Saint Louis boulevards, including about a dozen businesses. Around 80 homes nearby were asked to keep their windows closed.
A spokesperson for Longueuil police, said officers were on-site to lend a hand. The number of agents deployed could not be confirmed.
The mayor says the situation is under control, and that residents will be kept up to date on developments.
With files from Radio-Canada's Sarah Déry