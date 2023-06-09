Gas leak in Boucherville, Que., forces evacuation

Longueuil police are asking people to avoid Marie-Victorin Boulevard near de la Barre Street in Boucherville because of a gas leak.

The leak happened at a reservoir of Celanese — a chemical industry company — located at 75 de la Barre Street.

A plume of orange-coloured smoke was seen coming from the plant.

Longueuil's fire department (SSIAL) was notified about the leak around 10:30 a.m. It did not confirm the kind of gas that escaped.

Longueuil firefighters and police are working to contain the leak. (Benoit Gagnon/Radio-Canada)

Daniel Deslauriers, SSIAL division chief, said a perimeter of 300 metres around the reservoir has been evacuated, between Marie-Victorin and du Fort Saint Louis boulevards, including about a dozen businesses. Around 80 homes nearby were asked to keep their windows closed.

A spokesperson for Longueuil police, said officers were on-site to lend a hand. The number of agents deployed could not be confirmed.

The mayor says the situation is under control, and that residents will be kept up to date on developments.